In 1989, there weren’t any surf shops in Lincoln City.
That all changed when local surfer Tony Gile rallied his friends together to order some wetsuits and started an account with a wetsuit company. Pretty soon Gile was ordering surf wax, leashes and other items and selling them out of his home and Toyota truck.
Gile and his wife Jeanne began to expand their business, screen printing their own t-shirts, building surfboards, and little by little they saved up enough money to rent a small space off Hwy 101, which became Safari Town Surf Shop.
Finding a Home
Originally from Salem, Tony and Jeanne had dreams of moving to the Oregon Coast.
“My wife’s parents lived in Tillamook and I wanted to move to the coast, so we figured this would be a good place to surf and be close to family,” Tony said.
Tony applied for a job at Safeway, which netted him about $100 per week. Although he went to school to become a firefighter, Tony had a dream of owning and operating his own surf shop.
Once he began ordering and selling surf equipment, Tony quit his other jobs and focused solely on starting Safari Town.
“We just decided to give it a go,” Tony said. “We had some tough years. But we built boards, screen printed our own tee shirts… we were trying to keep the overhead as low as possible.
“We also fixed up surfboards and I surfed with the locals here and just built up a clientele. We’re still small, but we’re still here.”
A Family Business
Since opening 30 years ago, Tony and Jeanne have had three kids: Kevin, Kassie and Kendal. Everyone in the Gile family has worked at Safari Town. In fact, while Tony and Jeanne manage the shop throughout the year, Kevin and Kendal work at the shop in the summer as Safari Town has expanded its services.
“There’s a lot more surf shops, a lot more people surfing, the equipment's come a long ways… people have realized you can actually be out in the ocean without freezing,” Tony said of today’s surf scene. “Lately the whole adventure thing has become popular so people are looking to try new things.”
In addition to offering equipment and clothing, Safari Town has added services such as surfing lessons, guided kayak tours and fat tire bike rentals and tours.
During the summer months, Tony, Kevin and Kendal all give surf lessons, while the two boys also serve as tour guides.
More Than Just A Surf Shop
Safari Town’s goal is to provide high quality products and services for customers while at the same time making a living for their family while doing something they love and enjoy.
Tony said what makes Safari Town different from other surf shops is their diverse services they offer and their personal name brand merchandise.
“We had to expand our shop a bit once online shopping became more popular,” Tony said. “We stand out by offering all the different outdoor activities. We also have our own name brand clothing, which we’ve always kept because you can’t get that anywhere else.”
For any business, expansion should never be limited. And for Safari Town, they are looking to add even more services in the future.
“We’re trying to work with a couple of local hotels to offer some lodging and adventure packages,” Tony said. “That could be something that’s coming soon.”
For more information about Safari Town, visit the website at safaritownsurf.com.
