What started as just a few retail shops has grown into a nearly full and thriving marketplace at the Salishan Resort.
In 2017, Alpha Wave Investors, owners of Salishan Resort, purchased the Shops at Salishan in hopes of expanding it into a full-fledged marketplace. Originally, it had three retail shops and two service providers such as brokerage companies, doctors, etc.
Now the rebranded Salishan Marketplace has eight retail, food and beverage outlets, several service providers and is still growing.
“It was a somewhat of a ghost town when we first bought it,” Salishan General Manager Ryan McCarthy said. “When we started the whole place was about 30 percent occupied and now we're about 80 percent, and we’re pretty sure we know who's going into those finals spaces, but it's a little bit too early for me to say who it is.”
In just over 18 months, the Salishan Marketplace has grown and become a great addition to the resort. And it started with its two anchor tenants Beachcrest Brewing and Scout.
Opening at the end of last year, Beachcrest Brewing has already become a favorite among both locals and visitors alike.
“It's pretty exciting to have live music there and a bunch of different event nights like a trivia night and whatnot,” McCarthy said. “It's been it's been really fun to see the community kind of come together for that and I know the brewery probably has more demand then they have beer, which is a good thing.”
As one of the newest stores to open up, Scout has quickly grown in popularity and Salishan believes the Pacific Northwest homegrown store really encompasses the feel of the resort overall.
“Scout offers many of the goods that you’d see in Pacific Northwest clothing and goods shops, but they also rent kayaks, stand up paddle boards and bikes,” McCarthy said. “They just opened up on July 3, so they're still ramping up there. But it's a really fun store that has made a great addition to the Marketplace.”
Among the other shops in the Marketplace are Coffee and Cravings, which is the former Java Depot at Salishan, Mangia Italian Restaurant, which is currently expanding with a wine bar called Bere, Hopscotch Toys, which is expanding with a candy store opening soon and the newly added Cedar Wood Floral Design, which offers everything from event services to normal flower orders.
Other outlets that have been there for quite some time include Windermere, AAA Insurance, Gentleman's Hair and the Salishan Art Gallery.
The wide variety of tenants at the Salishan Marketplace are not by accident according to McCarthy. Salishan had a goal for the Marketplace and wanted to reflect their five pillars of the resort: hospitality, social food and drink, wellness, art and eco adventure.
"What we really tried to do is bring experiential tenants, rather than just service providers; we're really trying to reflect the resort,” McCarthy said. “These are our tenants, our partners, and we wanted to make sure we found the right partners to really reflect the resort appropriately.”
In addition to the retail, food and beverage shops, the Salishan Marketplace also has a couple of activity shops such as Fitness 101, a yoga studio and Salishan Adventures.
“In the yoga studio, we offer classes to the community for a fee, and they are free for resort guests,” McCarthy said. “At Salishan Adventures, it offers things like paint and sip, provides bikes to our guests, offers tours and a whole bunch of other fun stuff.”
McCarthy looks at the Salishan Marketplace as an extension of the resort that will offer their guests a multitude of services and amenities. But with the new shops, the resort guests weren’t the only people considered; the community was as well.
“I think we're going to pleasantly surprise the community and make it a very active place, that's fun to come to, and that people will come back to,” McCarthy said. “We're going to be adding lighting improvements and then also music, speakers throughout, to kind of start to create a sense of place there.
“We want it to be a fun place for community events, which is why we often have live music and have and Artisan Fair on Friday’s at 10 o'clock.”
Although the Marketplace has tenants lined up to fill those remaining spots, McCarthy said Salishan is always looking for new opportunities and ways to get creative with the configuration of the shops.
“If there are folks out there that think they have a shop or brand that would do well at the Salishan Marketplace, they can surely reach out to us,” McCarthy said. “We try not to have our vendors overlap because there's no sense in having two of something. We want each of our tenants to be successful and to complement each other.”
For more information and a complete list of vendors at the Salishan Marketplace visit salishan.com/explore/marketplace.
