Soul Community Planet (SCP), a Holistic Hospitality company providing lodging centered on the values of personal wellness, social good and the environment, recently announced the newly renovated SCP Depoe Bay is open after an extensive renovation.
Located near many of Oregon’s top surf breaks, most picturesque shorelines and best fishing, the new lodge features bohemian-style guest rooms, a communal co-working space, fitness and yoga studio and Provisions market. SCP Depoe Bay is accepting room reservations with special introductory rates starting at $119 per night for a limited time only.
“Each SCP venue uniquely embodies the values of Soul, Community and Planet,” said SCP Co-Founder and CEO Ken Cruse. “SCP Depoe Bay has been renovated into an intimate surf lodge – ideal for coastal adventure-seekers and for small retreat groups focused on personal enrichment and wellness. The interpretation of our core values is felt throughout the lodge – from the signature Peaceful guest room to the large Commons area perfect for guests to connect, work and create. SCP Depoe Bay also showcases our earth-first sustainability programs, including our virtual elimination of disposable plastics and ‘to-go’ containers.
“The Oregon Coast already has its share of great accommodations serving the tourist class. We look forward to serving the adventure class – surfers, wellness seekers and coastal wanderers - at the new SCP Depoe Bay.”
Prior to reopening, the lodge underwent an 18-month, $400,000 renovation, which transformed the former inn into a surfing and fishing-style lodge with a casual bohemian, eco-friendly vibe. It is designed to appeal to travelers looking for outdoor adventure and recreation, as well as for those who share the company’s commitment to earth-friendly and socially responsible practices.
“SCP Depoe Bay is an ideal base for guests traveling for adventure on the Oregon Coast,” said SCP Depoe Bay General Manager Alanna Ettinger. “Guests benefit from our close relationships with local guides, outfitters and excursion companies who offer some of best programs on the coast. Our guests also may immerse themselves in everything from morning yoga and meditation to enrichment programming. We will also host periodic multi-day retreats for yoga, meditation, wellness and foraging.
“After a day surfing or fishing, guests can transition in our yoga and stretch studio before enjoying a homemade coast-to-table meal in front of the fireplace in the Commons room.”
Renovation and Design
Led by celebrity designer Kelli Ellis of HGTV and The Design Network, the lodge’s design elements incorporate SCP’s trademark mindful, eco-friendly style. Outdated infrastructure was replaced with modern and efficient low-flow plumbing fixtures, LED lighting, and the extensive use of locally sourced and low/non-toxic, green and environmentally friendly materials.
The property was transformed with a hand-crafted, minimalist design aesthetic inspired by the colors and textures of the coast: whites, greys and blues with solid surfaces, reclaimed wood, and surf and fishing artwork incorporated. All of the guest rooms have been outfitted with solid floors and include soy-based foam beds, linens and all-new finishes. SCP’s signature hand-painted muse, murals and quotes, and recycled surf boards are featured throughout the property.
The lodge has 13 guest rooms, each with a view of the harbor. Guests can choose from six regular guest rooms or opt for one of the six shared / communal rooms, designed to sleep between two and six people.
Additionally, the lodge has one Peaceful room, which was mindfully designed for guests’ relaxation and focus. SCP’s Peaceful rooms provide an environment free of the usual distractions (TVs, clocks and radios) and include added amenities to enhance guests’ peace and clarity, including a yoga mat, meditation pillow, sound machine, as well as a selection of essential oils and calming teas.
The diverse facilities and spectacular coastal location of the SCP Depoe Bay make it an ideal base for small retreats. The SCP Depoe Bay will produce signature retreats throughout the year and will host visiting retreat leaders, who will provide programs for meditation, yoga, shinrin yoku, and other forms of personal enrichment and wellness.
Other features:
SCP Commons, 1,200-square-foot open, communal co-working space for guests. This space is tailored for the remote workforce who have the flexibility to be able to work in places like the central Oregon Coast.
SCP Fit room, includes a Peloton bike, yoga studio and space for stretching. A certified yoga instructor is on staff that will lead yoga classes, as well as Soulful Moments featuring breathing exercises, meditation and stretching.
Coming this Spring:
Provisions market and café, which will offer healthy, vegan-forward, and locally sourced food and drink. The SCP Depoe Bay will feature a full bar offering locally sourced brews and handcrafted cocktails, featuring herbs, fruit and spices grown on property.
Surf Shack, where guests wanting to surf can suit up, grab their boards and head for the waves, along with a greenhouse and wood-fired, cedar hot tub.
Through SCP’s Fair Trade Pricing program, guests are empowered to determine the price they pay at checkout based on the quality of their stay. Additionally, through SCP’s ”One Tree: One Forest" program a new tree will be planted by the One Tree Planted organization every time a guest stays overnight in an SCP hotel.
Guests can reserve a hostel bed or room individually or reserve the whole property for celebrations, retreats and other events. Families and children are welcome, and accommodations are pet-friendly with a fee. Guests can make reservations through the website or by calling 541-557-1250. Those wishing to book eco-adventure excursions with local guides can contact the lodge for assistance.
About SCP Depoe Bay
SCP Depoe Bay is nestled on the Oregon Coast directly in a harbor and in the middle of hundreds of surf breaks. Known as the Whale Watching Capital of the Oregon Coast, Depoe Bay is a classic Oregon Coast town with many shops, restaurants, and galleries. SCP Depoe Bay located is midway between Lincoln City and Newport just off scenic Highway 101 - a two-hour drive from Portland or Eugene and one hour from Salem. For more information, please visit www.scphotel.com/Depoe-Bay.
About Soul Community Planet
San Juan Capistrano, Calif.-based Soul Community Planet was born out of a vision to provide holistic hospitality experiences for individuals desiring to make positive choices for themselves, society and the planet. SCP Depoe Bay is the company’s third property to open. SCP Colorado Springs was the first concept to launch in 2018 with SCP Redmond opening in 2019. Soul Community Planet donates five percent of its profits to charitable causes that share its core values. For more information, go to www.SoulCommunityPlanet.com.
