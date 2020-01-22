Native American culture is strong in Lincoln City. And Taft 7-12 Indian Education Specialist Desiree Clausing is making sure students don’t forget that.
Born and raised in Lincoln City and a graduate of Taft High School in 2001, Clausing said there hasn’t been a full-time Indian Education Specialist in their schools in many years. As a descendant of the Blackfeet Tribe of Montana, she knows how important Native American studies are for our youth, which is why she has taken on this job that takes time, effort for minimal pay.
“This position has a lot of responsibility and pays as a fast food franchise,” Clausing said. “The reason I’ve taken this job on is because it was on my heart to help our youth… Our future.”
This Indian Education Program not only keeps Native studies alive but it also provides students with extra support in graduation success, according to Clausing. It does not limit students to personal tutoring, but also provides extra resources for scholarships and obtaining school supplies.
Clausing is also president of the Native Student Association (NSA), which is a club open to all students that provides relationship growth and positive outlets in the community by finding ways to help inside and outside the Taft schools, all while still keeping the Native American culture alive.
“I am pleased to announce our Indian Education Program and NSA club is running strong,” Clausing said.
Every other month, the program and club hosts a Cultural and Literacy night, open to everyone, which the community can learn about the wide variety of Native American cultures around us.
“Our first event (in November) was gifted with drummers, song and dance, a meal together and beading,” Clausing said. “To finish the gathering we ended our event with a friendship dance where all gathered together in a Round dance.”
The group held their second event on Jan. 13 with nearly double the attendance from the first event. Over 60 people gathered and enjoyed a meal provided by sponsors, they learned about the Royalty court in the Siletz tribe and Vietnam Royalty with Grand Ronde tribe.
Those in attendance did a family art activity with crate paper and glue creating and sharing pictures.
“We pointed out that our pictures were all different and reflect how we are all different,” Clausing said. “This time opened a moment for students to share, grow confidence and their social speaking skills.”
The event closes with the reading of a book strengthening knowledge related to Native American Culture.
“Every tribe is unique in its own way… To bring light to this strengthens our awareness in Native American Culture,” Clausing said. “For instance, I am a descendant of the Blackfeet tribe of Montana. Our beliefs vary from other tribes but still connect spiritually amongst our land.”
Clausing thanked sponsors Figaros, Gallucci’s Pizza, Safeway and Barrens book grant for all they donated to make the event possible. The next event will be held March 16 and May 18 both are from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Taft 7-12.
Community Working Together
In the future, Clausing hopes the Cultural events will continue to grow and expand even beyond the Lincoln City community. She wants the events to be family oriented, community inclusive and centered on Native American activities.
“Being able to provide another avenue to support learning and education is a gift in its own,” Clausing said. “I’ve already had a great impact on lives in our schools with being able to provide services.”
Clausing also noted the support she has received from businesses such as Chinook Winds, who has been a sponsor of the Indian Education Program and recently brought back ‘The Sharing Tree’ program. The Sharing Tree is a program that supports local families, especially addressing needs youth in the community. They provide warm coats, clothes, toys and books to those in need.
Another goal of the NSA and Indian Education Program is to limit the impact of bullying in schools by bridging the gap between people with different cultures and beliefs.
“By bringing these kinds of events and having our program fully succeeding in our community will bring understanding of culture,” Clausing said. “It’s in the unknowing that can bring negativity. Bringing in the knowing and understanding will make a circle complete with relation.”
So far, the program and club has received great support from the community as a whole, but Clausing said they are going to need even more support if they want to make a lasting difference.
“In order for this to be possible I am going to need our entire community’s support, this is not a one person job,” she said. “It’s not going to be easy but it’s well worth the reward if we can all come together to make this possible.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.