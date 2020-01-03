Local business owner Dan Clanton wants people to see others for who they are as a person, and not see them for their situation.
That’s why he and his family spent all of Christmas day this year dishing out hamburgers and giving blankets to the homeless of Lincoln City, Salem and Portland.
Clanton and his family have lived in Lincoln City for the past 10 years and he has owned and operated The Grill 1646 restaurant for the past three years. With a passion for helping those in need, Clanton and his family started last year with what will now be an annual tradition of giving back on Christmas.
“We just finished up our Christmas activities and we all kind of looked at each other and said, ‘we should be doing something, let’s go feed the homeless,’” Clanton said.
An Annual Tradition
Last year they focused on the inland towns due to complications with the Lincoln City Warming Shelter location. But this year, as the Warming Shelter has merged with Communities Helping Addicts Negotiate Change Effectively (CHANCE) and is in a new location, Clanton and his crew were able to start at home.
Working from 10 a.m. till midnight on Christmas, Clanton and others started by serving up 40-45 burgers in Lincoln City, then traveled to Portland where they stopped at the Union Gospel Mission and Portland Rescue Mission. They then finished in Salem at the Union Gospel Mission there.
“We targeted the higher populated areas like around the homeless shelters and camps,” Clanton said. “We wanted to feed the most people we could.”
All together they gave out about 600 burgers and over 400 blankets.
Clanton owns and operates The Grill 1646 food truck, located in Bend, in addition to the Lincoln City restaurant. This made it easy for him and the volunteers to cook a fresh and tasty meal right on the spot.
“We just run an extension cord out of the back, hook up the generator and we get to work wherever we’re at,” Clanton said. “The most common question we get is what do you charge or who’s allowed to eat, we don’t limit it to anyone, just get in line and we’ll feed you.”
A Community Effort
Clanton said it wasn’t just him and his family and volunteers making a difference this year, it was the whole community, as Franz Bakery voluntarily donated bread, U.S. Food donated a lot of the meat and the restaurant covered all the veggies and condiments. As for the blankets, those came in part thanks to the Lincoln City community members and local businesses who helped with the Blanket Drive, such as Game Over Arcade, Ace Hardware, Food Service America, Bevel Brewing and 9th Street Village.
Throughout their Christmas day journey, Clanton documented bits and pieces by posting videos on their social media. It was a decision that he was on the fence about.
“We had started with a blanket drive and we challenged the community by matching each donation with a blanket of our own… and we collected over 400, but then we felt bad that a lot of people who donated never got to see it happening or be there to support,” Clanton said. “So we wanted to document some of it but still respect people’s privacy. That’s why a lot of the videos were from inside the truck so there weren’t any people in it because that’s oftentimes their lowest points in their lives.”
Change Is Needed
Clanton himself was originally against publicizing the donations since it started as more of a spur of the moment action. But then he thought maybe this could bring awareness to a rapidly growing issue.
“The community came together for just 20 hours of work and helped feed almost 600 people and provide over 400 with a warm blankets… that’s amazing,” he said. “We’ve lived in Lincoln City for 10 years and the homeless population has increased dramatically. It’s always been here but now it’s got to the point that we see people sleeping in the streets, in their cars. And it’s all the time.”
Clanton said the most humbling part of the experience is hearing the individual stories from these seemingly normal folks that just happen to be homeless.
“I talked to someone who was telling me how difficult it was to get a job,” Clanton said. “He didn’t have a permanent address, so he would put down the homeless shelter address on the application. As soon as the employer saw that, oftentimes they would just throw it away right it front of him. They don’t give these people a chance.”
Business Is Booming
As The Grill 1646 already plans on how to make next years giving event even bigger and reach more people, Clanton said his restaurant is making continual growth. Recently, The Grill 1646 became a recommended restaurant on ResturantGuru.com and touts the title of ‘Best Burgers in Lincoln City.’
“I've had to stop my duties with the fire department because we’ve been so busy,” Clanton said. “We’ve gone from a hole in the wall kind of restaurant to a popular place to eat for locals and visitors.”
And for him and his family they will continue to give back as long as their able.
“This business is not about the money for me," he said. "I want to be able to give what I can and as long as my family is comfortable where we’re at, that’s what we’ll continue to do.”
The Grill 1646 is located at 1646 NE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City and is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.
