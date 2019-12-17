Celebrate the season with Lincoln City Mayor Dick Anderson reading Letters to Santa at the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce Christmas luncheon on Dec. 13.
The heartwarming Letters to Santa was sponsored annually by The News Guard with the Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce co-sponsoring this year. The event was held at Salishan Resort.
Congratulations to all the children in our community who submitted letters. To read more Letters to Santa, pick up your copy of the Dec. 18 edition of The News Guard.
