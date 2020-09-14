Firefighters are working to finish the last of the fire line on the Echo Mountain Fire, said the Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) the morning of Sept. 14.
Once these last pieces of line are completed, both fires will be 100 percent lined. Firefighters have been battling difficult terrain and dense fuels to complete the line. The fire remains at 2,435 acres in size, and is currently 25 percent contained.
The weather forecast for today (Sept. 14) calls for similar conditions to yesterday until this evening, when rain is expected. A chance of precipitation persists in the forecast through the end of the week.
Crews will be looking to take advantage of the incoming precipitation. While the rain is helpful, there is still a lot of work to accomplish, according to ODF.
Once the line is completed, firefighters will begin working to open up heavy fuels to expose them to the incoming moisture. It is the hope of fire managers that by utilizing the weather, they will need fewer feet of hose to mop the fire up. Minimizing the amount of hose put out simplifies the pick-up of equipment after the fire, as well as lessening the burden on National Interagency Support Cache system. These caches supply firefighting equipment to incidents across the country.
Access to the fire area is still limited to fire personnel and support crews, such as utility repair personnel. Limiting access allows fire resources a buffer of safety to complete their difficult mission. Firefighters must still be on the lookout for falling trees, rolling debris, and other hazards specifically associated with working around structures.
Lincoln County has reduced the evacuation levels on part of the Echo Mountain Complex. For more information on these changes, please check: www.co.lincoln.or.us/echomountainfire Residents affected by evacuations can call the county’s call center at 541-265-0621, between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.
