Oregon conducts a Vote By Mail General Election Tuesday, Nov. 8. The following has been prepared to help voters with details about that election process.
- Last day for new Oregon voters to register to vote for the Nov. 8
- General Election was Tuesday, Oct. 18.
- You do not need to request an Absentee Ballot unless you will not be at your home address between Oct. 10 and Nov. 8.
- Ballots were mailed to all local active registered voters beginning October 19th. If you have not received a ballot by Oct. 28, call the county clerk’s office.
- Voted ballots are due in the county clerk’s office or in an Official Ballot Drop Box by 8 p.m. Election Day, Nov. 8. Drop off ballots at any ballot boxes in the county, including at Lincoln City City Hall.
- Be sure to sign your golden envelope in order for your ballot to be counted. We verify that every signature is valid before counting your ballot.
- Vote early. You do not have to wait until Election Day to vote.
- If you are concerned with mailing your ballot back through the postage paid envelope with the postal service or if you wait until the last week before the Election to vote, use an Official Ballot Drop Box:
- Voter pamphlets from the Secretary of State were mailed on Oct. 19.
If you have questions or concerns, call the Lincoln County Clerk's Office at 541-265-4131 for an official answer. Ask the local office in charge. You can also refer to the county and state election websites for information or election results at the following:
Columbia County Elections
Oregon Secretary of State’s webpage State of Oregon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.