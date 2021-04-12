Hello Friends,
Last week I reported that because we are required to be in the Capitol for long hours, a special vaccination opportunity had been scheduled for legislators, but that I would instead use the same process as all of you. In response, I got a number of emails urging me to take any opportunity for a shot. Honestly, I was touched by your concerns.
Please know that I have already had my first vaccination and will complete the process this week.
The vast majority of Oregonians are now eligible to receive their vaccinations. And of course, there are common side effects. You may experience fatigue, headache, muscle pain, chills or fever. If you receive a two-dose vaccine, you may experience more intense symptoms after the second shot than with the first. Most people suffer no problems at all. But rest assured, if you do get symptoms, they are normal signs that your body is building immunity, and they generally go away within a day or two.
Most of these symptoms are normal responses to vaccines, but you should still take them seriously. As I mentioned, pain and fever are a normal sign that your body is building immunity. But if the redness or tenderness in your arm gets worse after 24 hours, or if the side-effects last more than a few days, contact your doctor or healthcare provider for their opinion.
Legislative Updates: The legislature is approaching an important deadline. By April 13th, all bills must be passed out of their policy committee. This means that – despite the slow-down on the House floor – every committee and every legislator is hard at work preparing for public hearings, drafting amendments, and ensuring that policies and budgets are ready to move forward and address problems Oregonians are facing right now. It also means that most of the bills introduced earlier will die this week and only a few will move forward.
I’m continuing to lead on wildfire relief to struggling Oregonians across the state. The House passed my bill, HB 2607, which waives Construction Excise Taxes when you replace a home destroyed by fire. This was a significant impediment to rebuilding for many in Lincoln County. We also passed my bill, HB 2341, which brings property tax relief if your property was destroyed. Both bills are retroactive. Both bills can apply to other natural disasters like floods or earthquakes.
In 2020, wildfires devastated over 3,000 Oregonian families. My own neighborhood was burned over and a third of our neighbors are among the affected survivors. We’re doing all we can to help them get back on their feet. This is critical work on a problem we never contemplated - the tax consequences of losing your home to a wildfire. People are anxious to rebuild, and we must provide them with the tools they need. The solutions here are a combination of compassion and common sense.
Next week HB 2809 will come to the floor for a vote. It allows recreational vehicles to be used for up to 24 months on properties with dwellings that natural disasters have made uninhabitable.
Our recreation and charter fishing fleets have long been challenged by license fees that put them at a disadvantage to competition in Washington. I’ve been working to change that! This week I spoke in support of a measure from ODFW to reduce the statutory fee schedule. HB 2607 passed 46-12.
Another bill of interest that passed last week is HB 2583 which prohibits local government from limiting residential housing to members of only one family. The intent was to allow people to reasonably share housing in response to our ongoing housing shortage. In an earlier newsletter, I reported my concern that this could be applied to vacation rentals and result in large crowds in our neighborhoods. The measure was amended at my request to exclude Short Term Rentals.
Budget Framework & Virtual Budget Hearings: Last week, the Co-Chairs of the Joint Committee on Ways and Means released their 2021-23 Budget Framework. This document serves as a starting point for the upcoming budget cycle. The next step is to hear from you about how you’d like the Legislature to balance the state budget and use federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.
Traditionally, the budget committee, where I serve as vice-chair, would travel around Oregon for public hearings on budget concerns. Due to the ongoing pandemic, these hearings will be conducted virtually and organized by congressional district. You can appear live to testify by phone or video or submit written testimony. Meeting details are posted on the Oregon Legislative Information Site.
Last week I reported on the American Rescue Plan Act and funds available for local projects. I listed a number in our district that I am actively supporting. If these projects, or others, are important to you, I urge you to send a letter to the committee or plan to appear. Better yet – do both! Because of the number of people expected and time constraints, testimony is usually limited to two minutes.
For details, visit the committee page and click on the date for your congressional district’s hearing. The five dates and times are listed below.
Working Through the Second Half: Many of the solutions to the problems I discuss in my newsletters depend on a functioning legislature. In recent weeks, some of my colleagues have exploited antiquated procedural rules to slow our progress and could use them to stop progress altogether. We are now at the halfway point of the 2021 session, but far behind schedule.
In response, leadership has scheduled long floor sessions each day and evening. Fifteen-hour workdays mean people are tired, people are grouchy, and people are sadly less willing to compromise.
Some complain about a lack of bipartisan cooperation. For my own part, as I have written here many times before, I regularly reach across the aisle for collaborative problem-solving. I know that passing a bill with bipartisan support lends the policy more credence and legitimacy in the eyes of the public. And importantly, nearly every bill that passes through the legislature does in fact have wide support from both parties.
The goals in slowing down the session aren’t entirely clear. Oregon is struggling with multiple, overlapping crises right now, and slowing progress on addressing ALL of them is counter-productive. We had a housing shortage before the pandemic and wildfires amplified this problem. But now we have an urgent housing crisis spreading across the state. We needed better jobs, higher wages, and an education system to better prepare students for those jobs before the pandemic. But now some businesses are closed and those that are open struggle to find qualified and motivated workers. We had a statewide shortage of physical and behavioral healthcare before the pandemic. The need to build a better system has never been more urgent as people have turned to substance use and abuse, disordered eating patterns, and other coping mechanisms.
Bills that we need -- bills to protect our drinking water, to ensure housing stability, to increase access to healthcare and behavioral health, and to ensure communities across the state have the resources they need to rebuild after COVID, the wildfires and ice-storms ravaged our communities -- they’re all being held up. I have excellent relationships with members of both parties. I worked hard to get elected to the Oregon Legislature, and I did that because I want to bring people together to solve problems. We need to listen more than we talk. We need to consider that others’ perspectives may come from the different paths they’ve taken in their lives. And we need to remember that different parts of Oregon have different needs and priorities. If we can do that, we will be able to pass landmark, bipartisan legislation that might actually begin to solve a lot of the big problems we face together.
I remain committed to genuine progress and working in a bipartisan manner. But if we are going to pass any of those important policies, we need every legislator to commit to allowing this session to efficiently and effectively move forward. Slowdown tactics do nothing but deprive Oregonians of the support and solutions that they sent us to Salem to provide. I, for one, look forward to an end to those tactics.
Warm regards,
Representative David Gomberg
House District 10
