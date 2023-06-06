An Oregon State University (OSU) researcher has been awarded a three-year, $1.4 million grant from the U.S. Department of Defense to lead a study about the movement of fish stocks due to changing climate conditions and the potential geopolitical tensions that could result from that shift.

Changing Climate Conditions

The research will look at sea ice declines.

“Fisheries that exist today in the U.S. may move to Canadian or even Russian waters in 20 years,” said James Watson, an associate professor in OSU’s College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences and the project’s principal investigator. “We will be exploring ways to measure those changes and the potential consequences of those changes, economically and politically, particularly in the Arctic and Pacific oceans.”

