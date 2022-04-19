142nd wing

A 123rd Fighter Squadron F-15 Eagle from Portland Air National Guard Base, Ore. flies over Tyndall Air Force Base, Fla. during Checkered Flag, Nov. 14, 2019. Checkered Flag is a multi-airframe, joint-service exercise which enables pilots to carry out complex air-to-air combat scenarios.

 Photo: Tech. Sgt. Steph Sawyer

The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing will conduct routine F-15 Eagle night training missions on April 19-21.

Night training allows the Citizen-Airmen pilots assigned to the Portland Air National Guard Base to stay current with mandatory Air Force requirements.

Night flying is an essential training requirement for nighttime competency maneuvers. Training flights will be completed each evening before 10 p.m.

