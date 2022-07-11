The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing is hosting the Navy’s Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 192 “Golden Dragons” based out of Naval Air Station Lemoore, California to conduct dissimilar air combat training (DACT) from July 11-15 and 18-22.
VFA-192’s F-18 Super Hornets will fly in collaborative exercises with the 142nd Wing’s F-15 Eagles during the two-weeks of DACT. This specified training provides realistic combat scenarios for pilots to hone advanced aerial tactics that may be used against potential adversaries. The exercise is an essential and required component to ensure military readiness in support of the base’s national and state missions.
According to Lt. Col. Joshua Hovanas, Oregon’s 123rd Fighter Squadron Commander, this DACT reinforces integral interoperability with other military branches.
“This training with the Golden Dragons is a unique opportunity for the Redhawks to refine and reinforce joint air superiority tactics,” said Hovanas. "The combination of capabilities represented between our two weapons systems allows for operations against a peer adversary - a critical training requirement for the Oregon Air National Guard.”
Flights will depart from and land at the Portland International Airport, and training will be conducted in approved designated airspace off the Oregon coastline and in Eastern Oregon. In an effort to foster coordination with the community and the Port of Portland, flights will launch daily after 8 a.m. and will conclude before 4 p.m.
