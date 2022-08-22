If your end-of-summer plans include time along the Oregon Coast, first responders are urging beach visitors to use caution and to understand the dangers of the Pacific Ocean.

Ocean Rescues

Seaside Fire & Rescue is warning beach visitors of the dangers of the ocean following the death of one man and multiple other water rescues over the past weekend.

The advisory follows the death of one person and the near-drowning of another in a dangerous rip current and multiple other weekend water rescues at Seaside.

