If your end-of-summer plans include time along the Oregon Coast, first responders are urging beach visitors to use caution and to understand the dangers of the Pacific Ocean.
The advisory follows the death of one person and the near-drowning of another in a dangerous rip current and multiple other weekend water rescues at Seaside.
At 2:33 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Seaside Fire & Rescue (SFR) responded to a water rescue in progress on the beach out from 6th Avenue. When rescue units arrived, three Seaside lifeguards were in the water in an active rip current with two victims and multiple bystanders who were trying to assist the victims, according to SFR.
Units deployed jet skis, which allowed rescuers to quickly assist lifeguards in bringing victims and bystanders back to the beach. Both victims were transported to Providence Seaside Hospital for treatment and evaluation. One victim, a male in his 50s, was found unconscious in the water and pronounced deceased after efforts to revive were unsuccessful. A female victim in her teens survived the incident.
Signs have been posted in the incident area advising of the immediate rip current danger.
Multiple water rescues
A water rescue occurred in Cannon Beach approximately 45 minutes after the Seaside incident and Seaside lifeguards rescued two swimmers in distress at the south end of Seaside’s beach off Avenue U approximately two hours after the 6th Avenue incident.
One of the rescued swimmers from the second incident, a 27-year-old female, told fire personnel that they were in waist-deep water one minute and struggling in water over their heads the next.
“We cannon stress the unpredictable dangers of the ocean enough,” SFR Division Chief of Prevention Genesee Dennis said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family for their tragic loss yesterday.”
SFR and the water rescue team pulled 16 distressed swimmers out of the ocean over the past weekend. The agency posted the following on its Facebook following the multiple rescues.
“The water temp is unusually warm for this time of year, so people are venturing farther out and ultimately getting into trouble. There are lots of rip currents and drop-offs everywhere. Please stay shallow and check in with a lifeguard to find out where the safer areas are to play in the water. Reminder lifeguards are only on the beach from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. daily. Stay safe out there!"
Seaside officials urged beach visitors to use extreme caution and always enter the water with others present. Avoid areas prone to rip currents and understand how to escape by swimming parallel to the beach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.