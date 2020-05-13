Beach monitoring for the 2020 season is postponed.
Due to Gov. Brown’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” executive order, state parks, park-managed parking lots and beach access points are temporarily closed. Local authorities may also decide to close other beach access points along the coastline.
For areas where public access is open, you are still allowed to use the beach and access the water if you can keep physical distancing requirements. Until the executive order is lifted, and beach access points reopen, the Oregon Health Authority will not monitor ocean water for harmful bacteria.
When monitoring resumes, OBMP will follow a three-week sampling schedule, as listed online. Once sampling is completed for weeks 1 through 3, the schedule will repeat until the sampling season ends. The list of monitored beaches includes some of the most frequently visited beaches in Oregon, as well as beaches where OBMP has found bacteria present, or beaches for which local partners and the public have requested monitoring due to potential pollution concerns.
