On Saturday, July 11, at about 9:20 p.m., Lincoln City Police responded to a reported motor vehicle crash on Hwy 101 in the north 2700 block.
Upon officers’ arrival they initially found the crash involved a white 1992 Ford van and a small 2005 Chevrolet Aveo. As a result of the impact, the driver of the Chevrolet Aveo, identified as Julia Munson, 21, of Salem, sustained significant injuries and was transported from the scene by Pacific West Ambulance to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital. From there she was transported by Life Flight helicopter to a Portland area hospital, but succumbed to her injuries and died.
The crash investigation revealed that the white Ford van had been traveling northbound on Hwy 101 and crossed over into the southbound lanes where it sideswiped another vehicle, a 2010 Honda Fit, which was traveling southbound. The driver of that vehicle tried to swerve away to avoid the collision with the van.
The driver of the Honda was identified as Braden T. Drayton-Dunwoodie of Lincoln City, and he was not reported to be injured. After sideswiping the Honda, the van continued traveling northbound in the southbound lane where it collided head on with the southbound Chevrolet Aveo.
The driver of the Ford van, identified as Alan Michael Shane Gates, 27, of Lincoln City, sustained minor injuries and was also taken to Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital for medical treatment of those injuries.
After being treated for his injuries, Gates was taken into custody and later transported to the Lincoln County Jail and lodged there on charges of Manslaughter II, DUII, Reckless Driving, Reckless Endangering, Driving While Suspended-Violation and Driving Uninsured. His bail is set at $187,500.
The investigation into this crash continues and the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing the case and additional or revised charges could be placed on Gates.
"The Lincoln City Police would like to thank the Lincoln County Major Crash Team, which is a team made up of members of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Police, Toledo Police, Oregon State Police and the Lincoln County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance with this incident. We would also like to thank North Lincoln Fire & Rescue and Pacific West Ambulance for their assistance with this incident," LCPD officials said. "The members of the Lincoln City Police Department would like to express our heartfelt condolences to the Munson family for the loss of their loved one."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.