Oregonians receiving food benefits will get additional assistance in June, to help with continued impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Oregon Department of Human Services began issuing additional Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in April and May 2020. Individuals and families have received the maximum allotment based on the number of eligible members in the household during this time. Due to the continued state of emergency, the U.S. Food and Nutrition Services has provided an additional $30 million to help children and adults in Oregon buy food.
“There are many Oregon families who continue to be caught between reduced hours or unemployment and waiting for other temporary assistance to help them make ends meet until it is safe to return to or find new work,” said Dan Haun, director of Self-Sufficiency Programs. “Having an additional month of federal funds available for eligible recipients, we can help ensure people have access to the basic necessity of food during this ongoing crisis.”
The additional funding will allow Oregonians on SNAP to receive the maximum benefit amount for June. For example, a family of four who currently receives a $346 monthly allotment, would receive a supplement of $300. For reference, the maximum SNAP allotment chart is available online.
Supplemental payments for the month of June will be issued on June 11 for all current recipients and June 30 for new recipients between June 11 and June 30. Recipients who already receive the maximum allotment will not receive additional SNAP benefits.
The remaining May supplemental payment will be issued on May 29, 2020.
Learn more about the food assistance program at needfood.oregon.gov, and apply online at https://govstatus.egov.com/or-dhs-benefits.
