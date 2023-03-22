Federal Funding

The USFWS is providing over $1.6 billion through the Wildlife Restoration Program to support states, commonwealths and territories in their efforts to connect people with nature and conserve fish, wildlife and their habitats.

Oregon is receiving nearly $38 million for fish and wildlife conservation and outdoor access.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) will be awarding the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) $28,513,417 from the Wildlife Restoration fund for wildlife habitat restoration projects and research aimed to better manage wildlife species, and $9,229,182 from the Sport Fish Restoration (SFR) fund to support important fisheries, monitoring, and education programs throughout Oregon.

