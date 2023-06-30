Water Supply Protection

The funding will provide $4 million for communities to acquire land or purchase conservation easements on properties as an effort to protect drinking water supplies.

 

Conservation groups are celebrating a big win in the Oregon legislature – a new $5 million fund that will help communities protect their source drinking water.

Communities on the Oregon Coast are particularly interested in acquiring the forested lands that supply their drinking water, according to a release from Sustainable Northwest.

