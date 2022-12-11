Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

More federal funds are being sent to Oregon to restore salmon habitat.

$5,041,495 million from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) will be awarded to the Nez Perce Tribe, in partnership with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation (CTUIR) and other partners, to restore sockeye salmon habitat connectivity at the Wallowa Lake Dam.

Salmon Investment

The federal investment is designed to assist restoration of salmon runs.
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Do you like or dislike the new artwork outside the Lincoln City Cultural Center?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.