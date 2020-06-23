The Oregon Office of Emergency Manager is monitoring the impact of a 7.7 earthquake that occurred this morning near Oaxaca, Mexico.
"This has resulted in a tsunami threat being issued for the region served by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in the south Pacific," Oregon Office of Emergency Management Geological Hazards Program Coordinator Althea Rizzo said. "For the Oregon Coast, there is no watch, warning or advisory."
