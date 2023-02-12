The Oregon Ocean Science Trust (OOST) has awarded $884,578 in state funding to ocean researchers to help Oregon better understand and monitor its nearshore resources.

Shoreline Research

The funds will allow science and monitoring on nearshore keystone species, including sea otters, nearshore marine ecosystems, kelp and eelgrass habitat, and sequestration of blue carbon.

The funding was made available from HB5202, which passed during the 2022 legislative session, and allocated the funds to the Oregon Ocean Science Trust (OOST) to conduct science and monitoring on nearshore keystone species, including sea otters, nearshore marine ecosystems, kelp and eelgrass habitat, and sequestration of blue carbon. Through competitive grants, the funds have been disbursed to nearshore marine researchers.

