This week the Lincoln County approved a plan to hand out small business relief funds for those affected by COVID-19.
The Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, also known as the CARES Act, is a $2.2 trillion economic stimulus bill passed by the U.S. Congress and the President in March. Lincoln County will be allocated $900,000 of CARES Act funds that will be distributed quickly.
“The expectation is that all the money will be distributed by Dec. 30 of this year, that’s to meet the requirement of the CARES act, which is the source of funding for this,” County Counsel Wayne Belmont told the Board of Commissioners at their Dec. 7 meeting. “But also it’s part of the idea of getting this turned around quickly and out into the community.”
An application is now available online at the County’s website, the Oregon Coast Community College’s Small Business Development Center (SBDCC) website and local Chamber of Commerce websites. Applications will be due Dec. 11 and awards will be announced Dec. 18.
Businesses eligible to apply include for-profit businesses operating in Lincoln County with 25 or fewer employees that is still operating amid the pandemic. Lincoln County will comply with federal guidelines that state applicants must comply with federal guidelines that businesses must be able to document COVID-19 related financial impacts in the period beginning March 1 of this year. Applicants will need to provide profit and loss statements for both 2019 and 2020.
“There is a focus on hospitality, but we are not, by any means, limited to that,” Belmont said. “We want to look at this on a regional basis and provide funds to all areas of the county.”
The County has set a maximum of awards in three categories based on full time employee levels for a business. For those with up to three full time employees, the maximum will be $5,000; for 4-7 full time employees, the ceiling will be $10,000; and between 8-25 full time employees, grants can go as high as $15,000.
The county was recruited several partners for the program. SBDCC and local Chambers of Commerce will help with marketing. Lincoln County also had application materials translated into Spanish and will do targeted to Lantix-owned businesses. Northwest Oregon Works, which has handled administration of many other business grant programs, will receive the applications and cut the checks.
Commissioner Claire Hall asked a question on behalf of others in the county who were wondering why these funds would not be available for larger businesses that are not quite a corporation. Belmont said they felt there were more funds available to those businesses that smaller businesses do not have access to.
“The backbone of our economy is small business, and this is the definition of small business here,” Belmont said.
