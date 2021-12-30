We took a look back at our top 10 most read and shared stories of 2021.
Number One
Jan. 12, 2021
Locals dig up rare find on a Lincoln City beach
Strong winter tides on the Oregon Coast often change the landscape of local beaches, and occasionally, bring in a deep sea surprise.
That was the case last weekend when local resident Michelle Schuller and her son Riley dug up what they suspected to be a large whale vertebrae on a Lincoln City beach Jan. 9.
Michelle said the excavation took around three hours to completely unearth the suspected bone, but some assistance from the tides made the digging a bit easier. Michelle said her and Riley were very sore in the days that followed but were proud to completely dig out the colossal bone.
With the 'King Tides' taking place up and down the Oregon Coast this week, who knows what treasures will be brought ashore next.
Number Two
Nov. 15, 2021
Most Viewed/SNAP: Emergency benefits to increase in November
Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November.
The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In November, approximately 398,400 SNAP households will receive approximately $63 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits.
“We are grateful to have the opportunity to provide emergency benefits to most SNAP households in Oregon,” said Dan Haun, director of the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Self-Sufficiency Program. “We also know that many Oregonians are still struggling to meet their basic needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we encourage them to contact our partners at 211 and the Oregon Food Bank for support during this difficult time.”
Number Three
June 2, 2021
SNAP benefits increasing in June
Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in June.
The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In June, approximately 521,000 SNAP households will receive $70 million in emergency allotments in addition to their regular SNAP benefits.
“We are grateful to have the opportunity to provide emergency benefits available to most SNAP households in Oregon,” Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Self-Sufficiency Program Director Dan Haun said. “We also know that many Oregonians are still struggling to meet their basic needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and we encourage them contact our partners at 211 and the Oregon Food Bank for support during this difficult time.”
Number Four
July 13, 2021
Missing person found deceased
On July 1, 2021 deputies from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a call for a subject with dementia that had not been heard from since June 26, 2021. The missing person was Robert Donough out of Dundee, Oregon. The last contact with Robert was by his wife on the phone, and he was in Newport Oregon at the time.
On July 5 Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue requested help from canine teams in Lane County, Benton County, Yamhill County and Polk County to assist in the search for Robert Donough. Eight dogs and their handler‘s along with support personnel and ground searchers arrived at the command post set up by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue on Harlan Road at mile post 13.5. Dog teams were strategically deployed into the area to help look for Mr. Donough however were unsuccessful in picking up on a track.
On July 10 Lincoln County Search and Rescue redeployed into the area with two dog teams and a handful of searchers to look at some of the areas that were needing extra attention from the previous search. After sending the dogs through the area and having them come up empty, they were released to return home with several searchers remaining in the field looking around at different roads and for any type of activity by wildlife.
At approximately 6:30 PM Lincoln County SAR Coordinator Bruce McGuire received a phone call from one of the search and rescue members stating that they had located what they believed to be Robert Donough on an abandoned logging Road just west of the initial search location. Search and Rescue members responded along with two Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office personnel to the scene.
A deceased body was located on a logging road in the tall grass. It was confirmed by photo identification as Robert Donough. There were no signs of criminal activity. All indications show Mr. Donough died of natural causes.
Number Five
Jan. 11, 2021
Investigators left with no leads following child’s death
After a full month, Oregon State Police (OSP) detectives seem to have more questions than answers regarding the remains of a child found in rural north Lincoln County.
On Dec. 10, investigators were summoned to the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor, located near Otis/Rose Lodge, for a death investigation. At this location, investigators found the remains of a female child that the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office estimated to be between 6.5 to 10 years old. She is approximately 3’10” to 4’6” tall, and had long hair that is dark brown or black.
The body was found in proximity to the rest area along Highway 18 at the H.B. Van Duzer Forest State Scenic Corridor, which sees an estimated 8,000 vehicles per day, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT). OSP also said last week that the body was located along the banks of the Salmon River.
Due to the heavy winter rains, the Salmon River often expands and shrinks depending on the weather. For this reason OSP Captain Tim Fox said their detectives “do not know 100 percent how she got to where she was.”
Number Six
May 3, 2021
Federal changes increase Emergency SNAP Benefits for many households, eliminate them for some
Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in May.
The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic.
There are two important federal changes to the SNAP Emergency Allotments in May 2021.
Households that are already receiving the maximum SNAP benefits for their household size will now receive an additional $95 in emergency allotments in May.
Number Seven
Jan. 18, 2021
Mass Vaccination event open to Lincoln County residents
Samaritan Health Services will work with Benton, Lincoln and Linn county public health partners to lead COVID-19 vaccination events on Tuesday, Jan. 19 through Thursday, Jan. 21 at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center.
All residents of Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties who are included in groups 1 through 4 of the Oregon Health Authority’s Phase 1a categories are eligible for vaccination at this event.
The vaccinations will take place in the Willamette Expo Hall on Jan. 19 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Jan. 21 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Vaccinations will be given free of charge but must be scheduled online.
Scheduling instructions are available at samhealth.org/GetTheVaccine. This web page also includes a list of individuals and positions who are eligible, paperwork to be completed before the appointment and directions for the day of the vaccination appointment.
Number Eight
Sept. 23, 2021
Trending/SNAP: Single largest and permanent benefit increase in food stamp history
Families in Lincoln County, across Oregon and the nation who depend on food stamp assistance will see what the Biden Administration calls a significant and permanent increase in benefits this fall.
It is reportedly the largest single increase in the food stamp system's history, which now operates as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
Impact in Oregon
Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) Press Secretary Jake Sunderland said Biden Administration made the announcement Monday, Aug. 16, and his department is still analyzing the changes and what they will mean to SNAP in Oregon.
"According to federal government, this change will increase SNAP benefits distributed in Oregon by $337 million," Sunderland said. "For SNAP households this change on average will be about $36 more in money to buy food per person – or about $1.20 per day."
Number Nine
Nov. 25, 2021
Scam alert: Oregon DMV warns of new fraud
Scammers posing as the Oregon Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) are texting cell phones claiming that a refund is available.
It is a fake message and a phishing scam trying to get payment information from unsuspecting Oregonians. DMV urges customer not to click on any links and delete the message.
“DMV does not text customers to let them know about a payment issue, or issue refunds via text message,” DMV Customer Services Manager Katie Hafner said.
DMV staff members are aware of the issue and are unable to provide any technical assistance with a customer’s phone. If customers have questions about how to block a number, they should contact their cell phone provider.
Number Ten
Nov. 13, 2021
Landslides: Danger in Oregon
The National Weather Service (NWS), Oregon Office of Emergency Management (OEM) and the Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral and Industries (DOGAMI) issued weather advisories over the past several days concerning heavy rain, flooding and the potential of landslides.
The News Guard contacted DOGAMI geologist Bill Burns for insight into the landslide risks along the Oregon Coast during and after such weather events.
The News Guard What specific areas are at risk for landslides and why?
Bill Burns:
• Canyon bottoms, stream channels, channel outlets
• Steep slopes and bases of steep hillsides
• Areas where slopes of hills have been altered by excavated or steepened or recently burned
• Places where slides or debris flows have occurred in the past
