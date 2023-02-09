The Lincoln City Chamber of Commerce will host the Accessible Travel Conference from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 10, 3 p.m. at Chinook Winds Seafood Grill, located at 1501 NW 40th Street in Lincoln City.

Conference attendees will learn about the untapped market of disabled travelers. The event will help businesses and communities become more welcoming and accessible to travelers with disabilities, their families, and their companions.

Mobility Mats

In May, Lincoln City introduced Beach Mobility mats as a new public accessibility effort.
