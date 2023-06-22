The Lincoln City Police will be conducting active shooter response training exercises on June 27 and 28, to better prepare officers to respond to an active shooter type event should one occur in the city.

The Training

Lincoln City Police officers conduct an active shooter training at Taft High School as part of the agency's preparedness efforts.

The training exercise will be taking place at the Taft Elementary School campus, 4040 High School Drive, in Lincoln City.

