The Lincoln City Police will be conducting active shooter response training exercises on June 27 and 28, to better prepare officers to respond to an active shooter type event should one occur in the city.
The training exercise will be taking place at the Taft Elementary School campus, 4040 High School Drive, in Lincoln City.
“We want to alert the public in hopes of minimizing any alarm or confusion that may occur when people see a large concentration of officers and police vehicles at the school.” Lt. Jeffrey Winn said. “The training exercise will be occurring during summer break when no students will be present at the school, and the only school staff that may be present will be those scheduled to take part in the exercise.”
Signs will be posted outside the school indicating that a training exercise is underway. The training event is not open to the public and access to the school will be restricted while the training exercises are being conducted.
“The Lincoln City Police would like to extend a big thank you to the Lincoln County School District for allowing the use of their building for this training exercise,” Winn said. “The cooperation of all our emergency response agencies and our school district partners is crucial to helping keep the communities and citizens of Lincoln County safe.”
Anyone with questions or concerns may contact Lincoln City Police Department Lt. Jeffrey Winn or Lt. Eric Henderson at 541-994-3636.
