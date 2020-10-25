The Oregon Department of Education recently released the Adapted At-A-Glance School and District Profiles for the 2019-20 school year.
The standard At-A-Glance School and District Profiles provide a quick and comprehensive approach to evaluating and measuring a school and school district’s impact on students. This year’s profiles are adapted from the standard version and do not include statewide assessments data, class size data, 9th grade on-track, attendance data and other information as a result of the statewide transition to Distance Learning for All in March of 2020.
“This annual data release comes roughly seven months after our students, families and educators started overcoming the toughest education challenge our state has ever faced,” said Oregon Department of Education Director Colt Gill. “I want to take a moment to reflect on the impressive grit and determination of our students, families and educators and encourage them to keep persisting. We are with you, we support you and I know we’re all doing our best to return to in-person instruction as soon as possible.”
The Adapted At-A-Glance School and District Profiles have been streamlined to contain only the profile data that is still available for the 2019-2020 school year, including:
Student and teacher race and ethnicity. Unlike previous years, this data for students is pulled from October 1, 2019 enrollment, rather than May 1, 2020 enrollment.
On-Time Graduation and Five-Year Completion rates.
Tally of Full Time Equivalent staff in a variety of roles including counselors, psychologists, librarians (district only), and other professions.
Some data is presented differently this year. Key changes include:
ODE has changed from reporting “Teacher Turnover” (the percentage of teachers that are new to a school each year) to “Teacher Retention” (the percentage of teachers that continue to teach in the same school the following year).
Combined the rounded Full-Time Equivalent count for Counselors and Psychologists into one data element.
The Adapted At-A-Glance School and District Profiles are available on the ODE website and school districts are required to make them available to their community.
Lincoln County Profile
The Lincoln County School District (LCSD) had 5,631 students enrolled as of Oct. 1, 2019.
For on-time graduation, LCSD had a 76 percent four-year diploma rate, below the Oregon average of 80 percent. For five-year completion of a high school diploma or GED, LCSD came in at 87 percent, just above the Oregon average of 86 percent.
At Taft 7-12, 78 percent of students received their diploma within four years and 83 percent earned a diploma or GED within five years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.