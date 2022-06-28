Additional fishing opportunities are now added to the Central Coast Subarea spring all-depth recreational Pacific halibut fishery.
Weather affected effort and catch in May and June so about half the quota (about 87,000 pounds) remains. Added angling days are July 14-16 and July 28-30, July 7-9 and July 21-23 were already scheduled to be open.
Anglers are reminded to immediately record landed halibut on the combined angling tag. More information on the recreational Pacific halibut fishery can be found here.
The Central Coast Subarea runs from Cape Falcon to Humbug Mountain.
