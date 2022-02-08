In partnership with North Lincoln Fire & Rescue District 1 and the City of Lincoln City, Lincoln County is announcing the opening of an additional public sandbagging station. Lincoln County community members will now have access to two self-serve, public sandbagging stations. The newest station is located at the North Lincoln Fire & Rescue St. Clair Station, 4520 SE Hwy 101 in Lincoln City.
Sandbagging is one simple, effective way to prevent or reduce flood water damage. Although sandbags do not guarantee a watertight seal, they can help prevent costly water damage.
Sandbags have been used to:
- Redirect storm water runoff to storm drains
- Redirect overflowing storm runoff drains from personal property
- Reduce leakage at closure structures
- Prevent overtopping of levees
- Direct a river's current flow to specific areas
Lincoln County Self-Serve Public Sandbagging Stations:
Locations:
North Lincoln Fire & Public Works/Animal Shelter
St. Clair Station Parking lot
4520 SE Hwy 101 510 NE Harney St.
Lincoln City, OR Newport, OR
Hours: Mid-October through mid-April
Access to sand is 24/7
If you plan on utilizing the self-serve sandbagging station, remember to bring a shovel. Community members may pick up to 10 sandbags per household, per season. Those in need of more than 10 sandbags at a time are encouraged to reach out to local hardware stores and purchase them in advance. Protection of private property is the property owners’ responsibility and begins prior to storm events.
If you have a water run off hazard or a structure in flood plain, you should:
- Assess your property in advance. Waiting until the water is at your doorstep is too late; there won’t be enough time or resources to effectively mitigate the water or debris run off.
- Consider flood insurance. Visit the National Flood Insurance Program or DFR – Flood Insurance.
- Educate yourself regarding sandbag quantities, sandbag placement techniques, and the help you might need to accomplish the task.
