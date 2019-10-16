The National Weather Service in Portland has issued a High Surf Advisory on the Oregon Coast, which is in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday.
SEAS - Wave heights near 20 feet late Thursday morning through late Thursday evening. Dominant period around 15 seconds.
SURF - Breaking waves to 25 feet possible.
IMPACTS - It can be very dangerous to venture near the coast under high surf conditions. People at times are swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Stay well back from the waters edge and be alert for the exceptionally high waves. Exercise extreme caution along beaches. Unpredictable and destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties and other structures with no warning. beach erosion is possible.
AFFECTED AREAS:
- North Oregon Coast
- Central Oregon Coast
- South Washington Coast
Instructions -A High Surf Advisory means that high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing rip currents and localized beach erosion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.