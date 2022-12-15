Community and Shelter Assistance (CASA) in Oregon will receive $200,000 from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to provide ongoing management of long-term affordable housing in communities all over the state, including Newport and Warrenton.
Oregon U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley announced funding Wednesday, Dec. 14.
“As we enter the coldest months of the year, I’m gratified to see federal dollars go to keeping roofs overhead for Oregonians in communities throughout the state,” Wyden said. “While building more long-term affordable housing remains an ongoing challenge, CASA is providing crucial services to maintain and expand the long-term affordable housing we already have. I will continue to fight so that in the wealthiest, strongest nation on earth, all Oregon families have a warm, safe, affordable and stable place to call home.”
“Everyone should be able to afford a safe place to call home, and as we are faced with a housing affordability crisis, it is crucial that we support efforts expanding access to housing options,” Merkley said. “This funding, going to CASA of Oregon to support housing cooperatives across the state, will ensure Oregonians have greater access to affordable and reliable housing options.”
CASA, located in Sherwood, will use the Rural Development grant dollars from USDA along with $96,500 it raised to provide assistance to the following communities as they develop long-term, affordable housing options.
Newport
Warrenton
Clatskanie
Rainier
Gold Beach
Leaburg
Boardman
McMinnville
Idleyld
Dexter
Cottage Grove
Redmond
Winston
Estacada
Madras
Welches
CASA provides ongoing technical assistance to housing cooperatives to ensure long term viability as affordable housing options.
"We are grateful for these much-needed resources that will allow us to find long-term solutions to the housing crisis that too many Oregonians - especially those living in rural areas - face," CASA's Manufactured Housing and Cooperative Development Center Director Rose Ojeda said. "We look forward to working with our local partners to develop programs tailored to their unique needs that create more sustainable, healthy, and just communities."
