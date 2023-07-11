Work continues at the site off Highway 101 in Lincoln City for a 107-unit affordable housing project that is spread over nearly 5-acres.
Work began last fall to clear the site at NE 25th Street and Highway 101. Most recently, the walls of the housing units were erected.
This is one of several housing projects in Lincoln City with a value of $36.1 million, according to city records.
Follow this developing story here online and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
