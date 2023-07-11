Work continues at the site off Highway 101 in Lincoln City for a 107-unit affordable housing project that is spread over nearly 5-acres.

Walls Up

The walls at this housing project site are taking shape. Work began last fall for the nearly 5-acre 107-unit site just off Highway 101 in northeast Lincoln City.
Center of the Property

The housing development faces Highway 101.
Hillside View

The 107-unit affordable housing project stretches east from Highway 101 up and over the adjacent hillside.

Work began last fall to clear the site at NE 25th Street and Highway 101. Most recently, the walls of the housing units were erected.

