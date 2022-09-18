Work has started for the development of a new housing complex at Highway 101 and NE 25th Street in northeast Lincoln City.
The project, by Portland-based Innovative Housing, Inc. is an affordable apartment complex consisting of 107-units in seven garden style buildings with associated site development, according to plans submitted to the city planning department.
The development includes a community building with outdoor space, play areas, and associated parking. Small structures are included throughout the site to house mail, trash, maintenance, and bike parking.
The residential units include a mix of one, two, and three bedrooms in both flats and townhome layouts. The community building, centrally located on the site, is designed to provide common space for general resident use and a community laundry room, a property management and residential services offices. A covered outdoor area and adjacent outdoor play area, directly off and visually accessible from the large common space and laundry, allow for parents to socialize while overseeing playing children outside.
A series of retaining walls throughout the site provide usable outdoor space, parking, and a series of walkways that connect the buildings closest to Highway 101 at the west end of the site with the rest of the development as it goes up the hill to the east. Additional walls and ramps provide accessibility, according to the development plans.
The pedestrian walkway system includes access to a public nature trail that loops the perimeter of the site and connects to an existing public trail head at the southeastern edge of the site. The nature trail allows residents and the public to wander through those areas of the site left in its natural state. These pathways will be surfaced so they are easily useable by most residents.
Lincoln City Planning and Development Director Anne Marie Skinner said the 25th Street and Highway 101 housng is the latest of affordable housing development planned in the city.
“We have right now 1,182 apartment units in the city proper,” Skinner said. “450 of those are some form of affordable government income-restricted housing. Those 450 have a waiting list one to six months, so that would tell me that we need more afford housing, there is not enough, and there are more people who want affordable housing.”
Skinner said while affordable housing has been in the works in Lincoln City for some time, arranging the funding by developers for such projects has been challenging.
Additional affordable housing planned in the city includes a 44-unit development at NE 29th and Highway 101, and an apartment complex at the former movie theater site at Highway 101 and SE High School Drive.
Follow the affordable housing development at thenewsguard.com and in the Tuesday print editions of The News Guard.
