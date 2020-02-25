On Saturday, Feb. 22, the coordinated efforts of North Lincoln Fire & Rescue (NLFR) Water Rescue Team, Oregon State Police (OSP), Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and Car Care Tow-Pro resulted in the successful removal of a wrecked car from the Salmon River.
The car had been in the river since the Jan. 22 accident in the area of Highway 18, Milepost 8, which resulted in the dramatic rescue of the driver of the submerged vehicle by NLFR personnel. Removal of the car had been delayed by poor weather, high water levels, swift currents and financial constraints, according to NLFR.
The clean-up project was spearheaded by OSP Sr. Trooper Ryan Kehr. Car Care Tow-Pro donated equipment and personnel, ODOT provided traffic control and NLFR personnel navigated the river to connect the recovery cables to the partially submerged vehicle, which was trapped against a fallen tree. The entire recovery operation took about one hour to complete.
