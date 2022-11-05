Oregon Coast Humane Society, based in Florence, will receive 18 small senior dogs at the Eugene airport being sent on a "Golden Years" flight to find a home.
"This flight was inspired by our partnership with a foundation in California that's been sending small senior dogs to us over the last year, and this volunteer flight group has been an incredible advocate for shelter pets," Oregon Coast Humane Society Executive Director Elizabeth Thompson said. "We are so excited to meet the new arrivals and for continued support in placing these very special pets in homes,"
Background
The following is information provide by Pet Rescue Pilots.
For most of us the idea of flying 2,500 shelter pets to forever homes seems like an extraordinary and unthinkable task. But for L.A. based Pet Rescue Pilots and its rescue network, it’s all part of a day’s work.
And that day will be coming this Saturday, November 5 as Pet Rescue Pilots embarks on a milestone mission; landing their 2,500th furry passenger in a loving forever home.
And this mission is going to be golden! To celebrate this milestone, PRP Mission 125 will be a special seniors-only flight carrying 20 senior shelter pets 856 miles from California to Oregon, raising awareness for seniors shelter pets and Adopt a Senior Shelter Pet Month.
Like so many senior pets in shelters, these 20 furry passengers are hoping to spend their golden years in loving homes. Luckily, they will be landing in the loving arms of foster and forever families, but that’s not always the case.
Senior shelter pets are typically last to leave the shelter - if at all. When it comes to adopting a shelter pet, senior dogs only have a 25% adoption rate compared to 60% adoption rate for puppies.
There are many benefits to bringing a senior shelter pet home, including more predictable personalities, ability to more quickly adapt to new surroundings, existing knowledge of basic training and housebreaking, and their energy level is often a better match for pet guardians who may also be seniors themselves. As Elizabeth Thompson from Oregon Coast Humane Society explains: “When a pet is more predictable, as is the case with senior dogs, their placement also tends to be more successful. And we find that the energy level and personalities of senior shelter pets works well with our own senior community of fosters and adopters.”
Most dogs are considered senior pets starting at the age of 7 or 8, which means they still have a lifetime of love to share with their pet guardians.
Landing these pets in loving forever homes is a team effort. PRP works hand in hand with its rescue network, who for this flight include rescue organizations RSQ209, Oregon Coast Humane Society, Loved Again Pets, and Bichons and Buddies.
While PRP takes to the sky, The Grey Muzzle Organization is supporting this rescue effort on the ground.
Over the past 14 years, the national nonprofit Grey Muzzle Organization has provided more than $3.8 million in grants to support its vision of a world where “every senior dog thrives and no old dog dies alone and afraid.”
As part of their grant program, The Grey Muzzle Organization has partnered with Pet Rescue Pilots to fuel PRP Mission 125 and give senior shelter pets in rural California a chance to find forever homes and live their golden years where they belong: in loving arms.
“Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we’re delighted to help deserving organizations like Pet Rescue Pilots make a difference in the lives of dogs and people in their communities,” Grey Muzzle’s Executive Director Lisa Lunghofer said. “Many senior dogs from rural California shelters are enjoying their golden years in loving homes thanks to the wonderful work of Pet Rescue Pilots and their rescue network.”
The group effort comes out of a desire to help senior pets in urgent need of rescue. Of the millions of pets euthanized in the U.S., a handful of states account for the bulk of that number, California being one of them. All pets in overcrowded California shelters and surrounding rural areas like Fresno, Stockton, and Bakersfield have a slim chance at being adopted, but those numbers decrease by more than half when it comes to senior shelter pets.
And while California has a high euthanasia rate in rural areas, by contrast the Pacific Northwest has more families looking to adopt than shelter pets available for adoption.
By simply relocating these pets, PRP’s rescue network can ensure that their furry passengers are adopted into their forever home within two weeks of arrival. Each pet that takes to the skies with PRP has a vetted plan in place upon arrival – they never fly shelter to shelter.
The L.A.-based non-profit organization coordinates with rescue groups to fly homeless pets over great distances, where they have a chance at finding a forever home. For this rescue mission, PRP is working with four pet rescue groups which have been vetted as part of PRP’s rescue network.
“It’s a group effort,” Pet Rescue Pilots Julian Javor said. “For many of these pets in shelters with high euthanasia rates and lack of open kennels, we have to act fast, so having reliable rescue partners like Oregon Coast Humane Society, RSQ209, Loved Again Pets, and Bichons and Buddies in place and ready to take action is paramount. And we couldn’t take off without generous funding from The Grey Muzzle Organization. We might be flying the plane, but it takes the full rescue network, as well as funding from grants, to make the mission a success and give these precious senior passengers the best chance at a second chance.”
For this flight, most of the senior shelter pets joining us landed in rural California shelters as strays, like 8-year-old Steven and 10-year-old Jordan. Shelters also often see senior pets being surrendered once their pet guardian has suffered a major health event or passed away, as is the case with 7-year-old Izzy who was surrendered to a rescue group when his pet guardian passed away and his other pet parent went into assisted living.
Like so many of their younger counterparts, our furry senior passengers enjoy cuddles, having their ears scratched, and a generous serving of tasty treats.
These senior pups are friendly with humans, dogs, and some even enjoy feline friends.
Rescue by air is not only a far more efficient means of saving pets – in this instance three hours of flying vs. 16+ hours of driving – it’s easier, less stressful for everyone, and a lot more comfortable for senior pets. “When pets fly with PRP it makes their journey to a forever home easier,” explains Debbie Newton of RSQ209. “The dogs feel much safer and calmer during the flight rather than undergoing a lengthy road trip…and on our end, the schedule and condition of the pets is far more predictable and manageable – everyone wins!”
Most importantly; senior shelter dogs.
FAST FACTS
- This will be Pet Rescue Pilots’ 125th rescue mission, flying its 2,500th pet
- The distance covered with this flight is 856 miles, about three hours by air
- Transporting pets by air is more efficient and humane, turning what could be a 16+ hour drive from California to Oregon into a three-hour flight. For senior pets in particular, this also makes their journey to a forever home more comfortable.
Pet Rescue Pilots (PRP) is a non-profit network that helps with the immediate needs of pet rescue by relocation by air! PRP transports pets from the overcrowded city and county shelters of California and lands them in the loving arms of rescue groups, foster families, and forever homes across the west coast of the United States and Canada. Rescue by air allows for more pets to be saved, over greater distances in less time.
As of October 2022, Pet Rescue Pilots has flown over 164,000 miles and rescued more than 2,500 pets.
The national nonprofit The Grey Muzzle Organization improves the lives of at-risk senior dogs by providing funding and resources to animal shelters, rescue organizations, sanctuaries, and other nonprofit groups nationwide. For details, please visit www.greymuzzle.org
RSQ209 is based in northern California, and rescues stray, discarded and unloved pets to reduce shelter overpopulation and protect neglected pets, with the aim of placing them in forever homes. www.Rsq209.com
Oregon Coast Humane Society, located in Florence, Oregon, is a no-kill shelter serving the animal welfare needs in Western Lane County. Comprised of volunteers and a committed professional staff, they are dedicated to assisting homeless and abused companion animals and educating people about animal-related issues such as cruelty and pet overpopulation. Oregon Coast Humane Society serves both ends of the leash.
Loved Again Pets, a 501c3 charity, is a senior and special needs dog rescue. They get about 80% of their dogs from Southern California kill shelters. The dogs are immediately checked by a veterinarian, who performs whatever surgical procedures that are necessary to bring the dog back to good health. The rescue does not use a boarding facility.
All dogs are placed in loving foster homes, where issues such as surgical recovery, potty training, and socialization take place. When the dogs are ready for adoption, they are networked on social media, through adoption fairs, and word-of-mouth. Loved Again Pets rescues dogs that many would assume are unadoptable, due to age, medical situation, or skittishness, and transforms them into dogs that are routinely adopted into loving, permanent homes. Find them on Facebook.
Bichons and Buddies is a non-profit organization based in and serving Southern California. They have been dedicated to the rescue of homeless and unwanted Bichons, Bichon mixes and other small dog breeds since 2004, ensuring they are placed in a forever home that will provide them with the love and care they deserve. www.bichonsandbuddies.com
Pet Rescue Pilots soars on the wings of generosity. Donations can be made at petrescuepilots.org.
