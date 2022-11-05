Oregon Coast Humane Society, based in Florence, will receive 18 small senior dogs at the Eugene airport being sent on a "Golden Years" flight to find a home.

In Flight

"This flight was inspired by our partnership with a foundation in California that's been sending small senior dogs to us over the last year, and this volunteer flight group has been an incredible advocate for shelter pets," Oregon Coast Humane Society Executive Director Elizabeth Thompson said. "We are so excited to meet the new arrivals and for continued support in placing these very special pets in homes,"

0
0
0
0
0



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.