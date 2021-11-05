The Newport Airport is in line to share a slice of federal support funds.
$13.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA) will be heading to airports in Newport, Medford, Eugene, Redmond, Klamath Falls, Lake County and Grant County to help them cover costs incurred during the pandemic and support rent and minimum annual guarantees for airport concessions.
The funding has been announced by Oregon U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley.
“Each of these airports is a crucial part of a strong infrastructure that ensures Oregonians throughout our state can travel safely from point A to point B while also supporting robust local economies,” Wyden said. “I’m glad these seven airports have secured these ARPA dollars to help them weather the economic fallout of this public health crisis, and I’ll keep working to ensure airports statewide receive the resources they need to stay solid infrastructure assets.”
“Airports serve as central hubs for Oregon families to stay connected, and for businesses and industries to expand economic opportunities by shipping and receiving products,” Merkley said. “This ARPA funding will assist regional airports in the state with maintaining critical operations during this public health crisis. I will continue to fight for resources that enhance the safety and travel experience for all Oregonians.”
The $13.56 million from the ARPA legislation that Wyden and Merkley supported will be distributed as follows by the U.S. Department of Transportation:
· $59,000 for the Newport Municipal Airport for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.
· $6,020,991 for the Rogue Valley International – Medford Airport for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.
· $6,443,257 for the Mahlon Sweet Field Airport for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.
· $510,724 for the Mahlon Sweet Field Airport for rent and minimum annual guarantees to large airport concessions located at primary airports.
· $413,506 for the Roberts Field Airport for rent and minimum annual guarantees to large airport concessions located at primary airports.
· $59,000 for the Crater Lake – Klamath Regional Airport for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.
· $32,000 for the Lake County Airport for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.
· $22,000 for the Grant County Regional/Ogilvie Field Airport for costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, debt service payments, and combating the spread of pathogens at the airport.
