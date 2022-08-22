Fatal traffic crashes in Oregon have increased significantly, according Oregon State Police (OSP).
"We have seen an alarming trend in fatal crashes across Oregon," OSP Lt. Steve Mitchell told the News Guard.
Three people died following a traffic crash Aug. 15 along Highway 101 at Gleneden Beach in Lincoln County. On the same day, another fatal crash occurred along Interstate Five near Woodburn in the Willamette Valley. That crash claimed one live.
Mitchell said his agency has seen the increase in fatal traffic crashes over the past two years.
OSP documents show the number of fatal crashes:
- 2019 = 195
- 2020 = 200
- 2021 = 234
Over the years, law enforcement reports have listed the cause of many of the fatal crashes as one vehicle crossing over the center-line of the roadway.
The News Guard asked Mitchell what OSP reconstruction of the deadly crashes reveals as the cause of the crashes. Is it driver fatigue, medical issue, attention failure, texting, eating?
"There is no easy way to narrow down specific reasons for distracted driving," Mitchell said. "All the things you mention in the question are causes of Lane Usage crashes"
The Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) has a web site for crash reports and statistics. View the site at https://www.oregon.gov/odot/Data/Pages/Crash.aspx.
Mitchell said there are specific areas of the state where OSP is seeing an uptick in fatal crashes. Below are the highways OSP has seen the most fatal crashes during the same time-frame (2019 – 2021):
- I-5 and Hwy 99 in Jackson County
- Hwy 199 in Josephine County
- I-5 and Hwy 99 in Marion County
- Hwy 211 and Hwy 224 in Clackamas County
- Hwy 97 in Deschutes County
- Hwy 97 in Klamath County
- Hwy 58 in Lane County
- 1-5 in Douglas County
"There are numerous variables that can cause crashes in particular geographical locations," Micthell said. "It could be increased traffic volume, a long weather event and motorists committing traffic violations that lead to crashes in a particular area."
Mitchell said the largest contributor to the fatal traffic crashes is speed and lane safety, driving on the wrong side of the road.
State troopers and partner public safety agencies focus on what is called the Fatal 5 driving behaviors, which Mitchell said contributes to most of all motor vehicle crashes.
The Fatal 5 are:
- Speed
- Occupant safety
- Lane safety
- Impaired driving
- Distracted driving
"Our patrol division troopers focus on the Fatal 5 violations to reduce crash and fatal crash rates," Mitchell said. "Though high visibility enforcement, OSP attempts to reduce the crashes related to Fatal 5 violations."
The following is a link to an interactive that shows OSP{ patrol activities around the state: https://www.oregon.gov/osp/Pages/patrolmap.aspx
Mitchell said OSP makes the following recommendations
Speed – Drive the speed limit and on occasion drive the speed with due regard to the conditions at the time. Which could be road and weather conditions that would warrant slower speeds for safety.
Occupant Safety – Wear your seatbelts. Wear them correctly. Make sure children are in proper child safety seats.
Lane Safety – Drive within your lane. Keep distractions at a minimum that could cause a person to leave their lane. If you are fatigued pull over and rest at a safe location so that you do not fall asleep and leave the travel lane.
Impaired Driving – Do not drive buzzed, whether from alcohol or other drugs that could cause any impairment. Call for a designated driver, taxi, ride share or other options.
Distracted Driving – Put that phone down. Stop doing anything that can cause you to look away from the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.