Lincoln City Police arrested Marlon Portillo, of Lincoln City, at 10:36 a.m. Thursday, March 10, on charges of burglary in the second degree, criminal trespass in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, and theft in the third degree after he unlawfully entered a building located in the 1800 block of NE 20th Street.
At about 9:35 a.m., the Lincoln City Police Department received information that an alert citizen reported seeing an unknown man entering a storage building on his neighbor’s property. It was further reported that after entering the building, the unknown man had closed the door behind him and was still inside. Lincoln City Police officers responded to the location and found the doors to the building closed and locked from the inside.
The property owner reported that no one was given permission to be in the building, police said. Officers could hear someone inside the building and began calling out for that person to come out. The subject inside the building began yelling at the officers to leave the area saying he was not going to come out. A brief stand-off resulted as the subject barricaded himself inside the building while officers tried to negotiate with him to come out and surrender peacefully.
Additional personnel arrived to assist, including Officer Cody Snidow with K-9 Nix. After numerous attempts were made to talk the subject into giving up proved unsuccessful, officers made forced entry into the building. Once entry was made, Marlon Portillo was found inside and was taken into custody without further incident or injury.
Subsequent investigation determined that prior to entering the building Portillo was found in, he had also stolen an item from a nearby residence. Portillo was transported to the Lincoln County Jail and lodged there on the above-mentioned charges.
The Lincoln City Police would like to thank the alert citizen who was watching over his neighborhood and reported the suspicious activity. This is a great example of how vigilant citizens work in partnership with police enabling us to quickly respond to and reduce criminal activity in our community.
