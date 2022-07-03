All five Samaritan Health Services hospitals in Benton, Lincoln and Linn counties have earned recognition by the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for providing exceptional stroke care. The Get With The Guidelines-Stroke awards recognize commitment to providing the most appropriate stroke treatment following nationally recognized guidelines based on the latest scientific evidence.
“These awards represent a tremendous amount of teamwork among our staff and with local emergency responders to provide coordinated stroke care to save brain tissue,” said Sarah Vincent, RN, coordinator with the Samaritan Stroke Program. “Our greatest reward is serving our patients. That’s why we’re committed to turning treatment guidelines into lifelines.”
The Samaritan hospitals and awards received are:
· Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center – Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award with Target: Stroke Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.
· Samaritan Albany General Hospital – Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award.
· Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital – Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award with Target: Stroke Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.
· Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital – Stroke Silver Plus Quality Achievement Award with Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.
· Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital – Stroke Gold Plus Quality Achievement Award with Target: Stroke Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll.
To qualify for the awards, hospitals must meet specific goals in comprehensive stroke care and meet quality measures developed to minimize the time between the patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster tissue plasminogen activator, or Tenecteplase. If given in the first three hours after the start of stroke symptoms, the drug has been shown to significantly reduce the effects of stroke and lessen the chance of permanent disability.
Target: Stroke Honor Roll is when a hospital achieves door-to-needle time within 60 minutes for at least 75% of applicable patients.
Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll aims to ensure patients with type 2 diabetes receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized with a stroke. The award brings attention to this critical high-risk population.
Samaritan Albany General Hospital has been a Primary Stroke Center since 2019, and Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center has been a Primary Stroke Center since 2012.
The Samaritan Stroke Services team of specialists work together from the beginning of a patient’s visit and follow their care throughout the patient’s time in the hospital. The team helps stop the stroke to reduce the patient’s disabilities from the stroke. For more information, call 541-768-6737, email SHSstrokeservices@samhealth.org or visit samhealth.org/Stroke.
