For the past seven years, Oregon Coast Community College and the Small Business Development Center have hosted live video town hall meetings between Lincoln County residents and their elected officials in Salem. The next such event – featuring a discussion of the recently-wrapped short legislative session –is set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17. The event will be held live, via Zoom, and will feature State Senator Dick Anderson (R - Lincoln City) and State Representative David Gomberg (D - Otis).
Throughout every full-length legislative term, Lincoln County residents can meet regularly with their representatives, live via video conference from Oregon Coast Community College’s facilities. For this hectic short session, only this post-session summary town hall was possible. Sen. Anderson and Rep. Gomberg will be able to take your questions, live, during the event. The link to the meeting is https://oregoncoast.zoom.us/j/95653770787 or bit.ly/townhall0317.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.