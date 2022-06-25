The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners are accepting applications for the Central Oregon Coast Fire District interim board member. Applications can be found at https://bit.ly/3bkudbq
This application must be filled out and submitted by noon Tuesday, June 28.
All applicants who may have previously provided letters of interest, emails or other correspondence to the county or the Central Oregon Coast Fire District in regard to serving as an interim board member must complete the county application.
This appointment term will end on June 30, 2023.
Applications should be emailed or delivered in person to:
Attn: Casey Miller
Board of Commissioners
225 W. Olive Street Room #108
Newport, OR 97365
