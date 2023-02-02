Oregon State Sen. Dick Anderson (R-Lincoln City) has been appointed to the Housing Production Advisory Council (HPAC) which will be tasked with formulating an action plan to meet the Governor’s 36,000-unit annual housing production target.

Appointed

State Sen. Dick Anderson speaking at a recent Congressional Town Hall at Taft High School.

“It is an honor to be selected to serve on this Council and help promote solutions for the housing crisis," Anderson said. "We are in desperate need to find fast and innovative ways to increase the supply of housing in all corners of Oregon. As Vice-Chair of the Senate Housing Committee, and representing large portions of Oregon’s Coast, I know firsthand the crisis in front of us. The Governor has ambitious plans to double our housing unit production per year, and I will be an outspoken proponent of cutting red tape, streamlining the process, and getting decisions down to the local level as fast as possible.”

0
0
0
0
0



(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.