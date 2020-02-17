On Feb. 14, at 4 p.m., Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to an armed juvenile outside the Siletz Valley School.
The caller to dispatch was a staff member at the school. The staff member told dispatch the areas of the school near the subject had been evacuated and school staff were trying to speak with her. The subject, a 12-year-old student, was despondent and threatening to harm herself with a knife.
On-shift members of Lincoln County's Tactical Response Team (TRT) were the first to arrive. TRT members deployed with concealed less-lethal force options to ensure the area was safe and keep the juvenile's behavior from escalating until additional personnel could be summoned.
Trained negotiators from the newly-formed Crisis Negotiations Team arrived and began communicating with the juvenile. The juvenile agreed to surrender the knife after about 45 minutes of negotiations. She was taken into protective custody by members of the TRT without further incident. Neither the juvenile or any responders sustained injury after law enforcement arrived.
Members of the Siletz Valley Fire District and Pacific West Ambulance assisted at the scene.
"The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office thanks the staff members of the Siletz Valley School for their quick reaction and compassionate response to a student in crisis," Sheriff's Office officials said.
