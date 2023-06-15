Following a report of an armed robbery at a financial business in northwest Lincoln City, Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) officers, Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies, and the FBI responded to the incident and mounted a search for the suspect.
Specific details about the incident and the lone suspect were not immediately available, but photos show the search extended to the shoreline.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.