Tillamook County Sheriff’s (TCSO) deputies arrested two juvenile males July 22, in connection with a string of thefts and armed robberies which occurred at the Rockaway Beach Center Market convenience store.
The robberies occurred during the month of July.
Video surveillance footage shows two suspects using knives pointed at the store clerk while performing the theft of several items, which included alcohol and vape products, according to the TCSO. Store owners posted screen grabs of the footage and the suspects were identified by a member of the public as teens that were participating in a several weeks-long leadership workshop at a local youth church camp.
The 16 and 17-year-old suspects were arrested at the camp. Their parents refused to allow them to be interviewed or cooperate with the investigation,” according to the TCSO. Several items were seized from the youths, and a search warrant was executed on those items. The two juveniles were transported to the Tillamook County Juvenile Department, and then on to a juvenile detention center in Yamhill County.
“I originally took a shoplifting call involving these two juveniles in the beginning of July. Over the course of a couple of weeks, they escalated their crimes to robbery in the first degree,” TCSO’s Rockaway Beach Patrol Deputy, Kevin Grogan, the lead investigator for this case, said. "Luckily, no one was hurt."
The case has been referred to the Tillamook County District Attorney’s Office and the Tillamook Juvenile Department for further consideration.
TCSO does not release the names of juveniles involved in criminal investigations.
