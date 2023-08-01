Evidence Video

Video surveillance footage shows two suspects using knives pointed at the store clerk while performing the theft of several items, which included alcohol and vape products, according to the TCSH.

 Courtesy from TCSO

Tillamook County Sheriff’s (TCSO) deputies arrested two juvenile males July 22, in connection with a string of thefts and armed robberies which occurred at the Rockaway Beach Center Market convenience store.

The robberies occurred during the month of July.

0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Has summer gone by too fast?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.