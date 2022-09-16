The Oregon Arts Commission (OAC) has awarded four Lincoln County arts and music organizations $25,742.
The unrestricted awards are part of $1,271,840 to be distributed to 165 Oregon arts organizations through the OAC’s fiscal year 2023 Operating Support Program.
The four Lincoln County organizers and their awards are:
Oregon Coast Council for the Arts, Newport: $10,539
Lincoln City Cultural Center, Lincoln City: $5,066
Sitka Center for Art and Ecology, Otis: $5,793
Newport Symphony Orchestra, Newport: $4,344
Ranging from $3,000 to $ 25,000, the grant awards are available to nonprofit organizations with arts at the core of their mission and budgets over $150,000. Organizations with budgets under $150,000 are eligible to apply to the Small Operating Program. This program funds an additional 106 arts organizations.
“We regularly hear that operating support is the most important type of award,” OAC Chair Jenny Green said. “Especially now, as arts organizations struggle to recover from losses caused by the pandemic, these awards help relieve a bit of the financial pressure.”
In 2019 organizations receiving Operating Support from the Arts Commission expended $213 million, employed 11,681 FTE and produced events and activities that were attended by close to 3.7 million people.
About the OAC
The Oregon Arts Commission provides leadership, funding and arts programs through its grants, special initiatives and services. Nine commissioners, appointed by the Governor, determine arts needs and establish policies for public support of the arts.
The Arts Commission became part of Business Oregon (formerly Oregon Economic and Community Development Department) in 1993, in recognition of the expanding role the arts play in the broader social, economic and educational arenas of Oregon communities.
In 2003, the Oregon legislature moved the operations of the Oregon Cultural Trust to the Arts Commission, streamlining operations and making use of the Commission’s expertise in grantmaking, arts and cultural information and community cultural development.
The OAC is supported with general funds appropriated by the Oregon legislature and with federal funds from the National Endowment for the Arts as well as funds from the Oregon Cultural Trust.
