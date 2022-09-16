The Oregon Arts Commission (OAC) has awarded four Lincoln County arts and music organizations $25,742.

Local Grant Funding

The OAC Awards include $5,066 for the Lincoln City Cultural Center.

The unrestricted awards are part of $1,271,840 to be distributed to 165 Oregon arts organizations through the OAC’s fiscal year 2023 Operating Support Program.

