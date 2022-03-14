A Newport Police officer conducted a traffic stop at 10:46 a.m. March 7 on SE Bay Boulevard, near SE Pine Street on a vehicle operated by Juan Hall, Newport resident. The officer knew Hall by sight and knew Hall had a valid state parole board warrant for his arrest.
According to police, upon being stopped, Hall exited his vehicle. The officer contacted Hall outside of his vehicle and advised him of the warrant. Hall argued the warrant and refused to comply with the officer’s orders.
Hall continued to argue and not comply with the officer. Hall abruptly entered his vehicle and shut the door. Hall put his vehicle in gear, and the officer attempted to stop Hall by breaking the driver’s window. Hall reversed his vehicle and slammed into the officer’s patrol car, which was occupied by Newport’s narcotic canine.
The officer radioed for assistance and went back to his car to avoid being struck by Hall's vehicle, police stated. Hall rammed the officer’s car again, causing the police vehicle to hit the officer. Hall continued, and went forward, ramming another parked car.
Hall then exited his vehicle and fled on foot. Hall ran towards the boardwalk on SW Bay Boulevard, and jumped the railing, landing in the bay. Hall swam towards Port Dock 5, where he was taken into custody without further incident by members of the Newport Police Department and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
Both the officer and Hall were treated for minor injuries resulting from the incident.
Hall was transported to the Lincoln County Jail, where he was booked and lodged on the following charges:
Assaulting a public safety officer, assault in the second degree, failure to perform the duties of a driver (property and injury), attempt to elude a police officer (vehicle and foot), resisting arrest, criminal mischief in the first degree, attempted assault on a law enforcement animal, disorderly conduct in the second degree, menacing, two counts of reckless endangering, reckless driving, and an outstanding warrant.
Hall's bail was listed at $415,000.
The Newport Police Department was assisted by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Newport Fire Department and Pacific West Ambulance.
