Supporters of the Cascade Head Biosphere Reserve are scheduled to make a presentation before the regular public meeting of the Lincoln City City Council Monday evening, Aug. 22.

Cascade Head Biosphere Reserve

The Cascade Head Biosphere Reserve is a 102,110 acre site along the central Oregon Coast.

The Cascade Head Biosphere Reserve is a 102,110 acre site designated originally in 1976 on the central Oregon Coast by the United Nations Man and Biosphere Program and reauthorized to our current footprint in 2017, according to the Reserve's website.

