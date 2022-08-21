Supporters of the Cascade Head Biosphere Reserve are scheduled to make a presentation before the regular public meeting of the Lincoln City City Council Monday evening, Aug. 22.
The Cascade Head Biosphere Reserve is a 102,110 acre site designated originally in 1976 on the central Oregon Coast by the United Nations Man and Biosphere Program and reauthorized to our current footprint in 2017, according to the Reserve's website.
"Our rare and diverse ecosystem includes the Salmon River and its estuary, a sandy littoral spit, densely forested uplands, a two mile basalt headland covered in native coastal prairie and a marine reserve stretching west into the waters of the Pacific," the website reads. "This unique land / sea connection, is protected and managed by a dynamic community of agencies, non-profits, businesses, and residents in the surrounding communities."
Other council agenda items
The council is also expected to receive an update on the city's Housing Needs Analysis and a request to wave fess for the Lincoln City Senior Center for the hours of 4 p.m - 9 p.m. during 2022-2023.
The Lincoln City City Council meets at 6 p.m. at the Council Chambers, third floor of Lincoln City Hall at 801 SW Highway 101 in Lincoln City.
