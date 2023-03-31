Following Ward 1 City Councilor Elaine Starmer's resignation March 13, the Lincoln City Council was left with a vacant position to fill.
During the city council’s regular public session March 27, councilors voted to wait until the November election to fill the post.
“The next available election is August, which would be a special election and cost the city around $10,000. A November election will cost the city between $1,200 to $1,600,” Lincoln City Mayor Susan Wahlke said.
According to Wahlke, there is one key qualification for any candidate seeking the open city council position.
“They must be a registered voter in Ward 1,” she said.
Details about registration deadlines are expected to be determined by the Lincoln County Clerk and the Lincoln City Recorder at a later date, Wahlke said.
According to the Lincoln City Charter, a vacancy in the council shall be filled by appointment by majority of the council, provided, however, that the council may in its discretion call a special election for the purpose of filling such vacancy. The appointee’s term shall begin immediately upon his or her appointment and qualification and shall continue through the unexpired term of the appointee’s predecessor. During the temporary disability of a council member, or during a member’s absence from the city, the office may be filled pro-tem in the manner provided for filling vacancies in office.
What the City Council does
According to the Lincoln City website, As the elected legislative body of the City of Lincoln City, the Mayor and City Council have overall responsibility for the scope, direction, and financing of City services.
The City Council meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at 6 pm. Meetings are traditionally held in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, Third Floor, 801 SW Highway 101, in Lincoln City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.