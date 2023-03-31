City Hall

An election for the open Lincoln City city council position will be conducted in November.

 Jeremy C. Ruark / Country Media, Inc.

Following Ward 1 City Councilor Elaine Starmer's resignation March 13, the Lincoln City Council was left with a vacant position to fill.

During the city council’s regular public session March 27, councilors voted to wait until the November election to fill the post.

