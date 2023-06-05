The Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) announces a promotion and a new dispatcher.

LCPD Sgt. Hayden Tolzman has been promoted to command staff at the agency. Tolzman was selected for the promotion following an extensive assessment process, according to a release from LCPD. 

Promotion

Sgt. Hayden Tolzman gets a handshake congratulation from LCPD Chief Dave Broderick.
New 9-1-1 Dispatcher

Amy Ketchum is the new LCPD 9-1-1 dispatcher.
0
0
0
0
0

Online Poll

Will you be attending any of the local high school graduation ceremonies?

You voted:


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.