The Lincoln City Police Department (LCPD) announces a promotion and a new dispatcher.
LCPD Sgt. Hayden Tolzman has been promoted to command staff at the agency. Tolzman was selected for the promotion following an extensive assessment process, according to a release from LCPD.
Tolzman joined the agency in 2016, after working for a year as a reserve officer with Redmond Police Department. During his tenure with LCPD, he has served in the capacity of Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Street Crimes Officer, and Taser Instructor. He also received several recognitions for his accomplishments with our agency, including an OPOA Medal of Valor in 2017, Patrol Officer of the Year in 2018, and DUII Officer of the Year in 2019.
Tolzman said he is honored to have been chosen for the position and hopes to lead by example and promote growth in our officers’ skills, while continuing to ensure that Lincoln City is a safe place to live and visit.
New dispatcher
Amy Ketchum has joined the LCPD as a dispatcher. She previously worked at the Lincoln County Animal Shelter for the past eight years. When asked what prompted her to become a Dispatcher with LCPD, she responded that she enjoys working with the public in a law enforcement environment and looks forward to exploring the challenges the position will offer. Ketchum said she is excited to share the knowledge from her previous experience, assist our officers, and contribute to the sense of community and service that the LCPD provides to citizens.
