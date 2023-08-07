MRI Hours Extended

Lauri Sanders is wearing a white top, Kristy Augustine is wearing a dark top and Scott Harkleroad is wearing a blue scrub top.

 Courtesy

With additional staff,  With the addition of a second MRI technologist to the Diagnostic Imaging staff, Samaritan North Lincoln Hospital is now offering extended hours. The MRI services are available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

“This is exciting news for the providers and our patients, and is a long time coming,” said Lauri Sanders, who manages a department that includes radiology (X-ray), CT scan, echocardiography, mammography, sonography and ultrasound.

